The Ellwood City Area school board agreed to hire Scott Korba as district business manager, at $85,000 a year, during its March meeting.
Korba will replace Mary Ann Kosek, who will retire June 30 at the end of the fiscal year.
He has been the business manager for the Aliquippa School District since November 2021 and previously was a business manager for the Jamestown Area School District in Mercer County from December 2020 to November 2021.
The board agreed to appoint a managing underwriter and bond counsel for a potential bond issuance.
The bond would be used to make improvements to Lincoln Junior-Senior High School.
These improvements include, but are not limited to, the renovation of the classrooms, toilet rooms and gymnasiums, repairs to the boiler room floor and steps, the replacement of student lockers, certain ceilings and other doors, the replacement of the roof over the north classrooms and the repaving and other improvements to the parking lots.
PNC Capital Markets LLC will serve as the managing underwriter of the bond, while Dinsmore & Shohl LLP will serve as the bond counsel.
The proposed renovation work to Lincoln has been part of a large-scale district project to do work to all other district buildings.
Minor renovation work has been done to North Side Primary School and Hartman Intermediate School, while full renovation work to Perry Lower Intermediate School is underway. The district also completed renovation work to Helling Stadium.
The board approved a change order of $19,890.75 for additional plumbing work, as part of the Perry renovations, and agreed to extend the proposal with River Therapies for the 2023-24 school year, for $70 an hour, for mental health and behavioral health services.
Board member Jean Biehls was nominated to run for the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.