The Ellwood City Area School Board approved its 2023-24 budget with a 1.01-mill tax increase.
Business Manager Mary Ann Kosek said the owner of a home valued $60,000, will pay $60 more a year in property taxes.
Approved at Thursday’s board meeting, the budget calls for the millage rate to increase from 17.54 to 18.55. Revenues are listed as $30.7 million and expenditures at $34.5 million. The district will balance the budget with $3.8 million from its savings.
Per capita tax will remain at $5, the earned income tax and realty transfer tax be .5 percent and an occupational privilege/local service tax will be $5.
Medical insurance premiums with the Allegheny County School Health Insurance Consortium were approved for the next school year, reflecting an increase of 14 percent.
In other business, the contract with Ellwood City Transit was extended for the next school year for $40,000, while the food service contract for was awarded to Metz Culinary Management.
Third-grade teachers Stacey Sprague, Justine Oliva and Mykkia Daufen were granted tenure along with nurse Jenna Valentino and first-grade teacher Jessica Kelsey.
Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley said the district will look into selling the 2.8 acres formerly occupied by Ewing Park School.
Shipley said there are upkeep costs and the property is not on the tax roll. He said he would like to have the property appraised; the last appraisal was in August 2016.
“We should have it at least appraised so we can make an informed decision,” Shipley said.
Changes were made to the elementary handbook banning energy drinks, with the goal of encouraging children to drink water.
If an energy drink is not open, it will be confiscated until the end of the day, and if it is opened, it will be disposed of.
Paws with a Cause Club for students in seventh through 12th grades was created. Lincoln High School chemistry teacher Brent Thiec will serve as the advisor.
The club will donate to local animal shelters, sponsor service animals and offer activities including educating on the aid of animals.
The board accepted the resignation of Scott Dibble as the head varsity boys basketball coach. Assistant coaches Ricky Roth and Paul Hervatine will run summer basketball conditioning until a new coach is hired.
The board also agreed to extend the contract with district athletic director Curt Agostinelli for three years.
Shipley said he would like the board to consider a capital campaign to renovate the softball and baseball fields.
Board members said they want to meet with the coaches and Agostinelli to get their perspectives.
