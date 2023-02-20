The Rotary Club of Ellwood City is collecting donations for the residents of East Palestine following the Feb. 3 train derailment.
There will be three drop-off dates for supplies this week, in conjunction with the Joseph A. Tomon Funeral Home and Trinity Lutheran Church.
The items needed are bottled water of all sizes, paper towels, white vinegar, bleach-free cleaning products, Dawn dish soap, laundry detergent (including hypoallergenic ones), rolls of quarters for laundromats, personal care items and dog and cat food.
Monetary donations will also be collected in order to buy the above-listed items.
Drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home at 97 Grim Ave. in Ellwood City. Dropoffs outside of those times can be made by appointment by calling (724) 813-4517.
Drop-offs for the church, at the church garage at 201 Spring Ave. will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
To make other arrangements, call (724) 991-8505.
On Friday, the Rotary Club delivered three pallets of bottled water to East Palestine.
Rotary Club President Doug Slade said he was driving and listening to the radio Wednesday when he heard stories, back-to-back, from NPR and the BBC, about East Palestine.
He said a resident was interviewed stating there is a need for bottled water, leading the Rotary Club to get more than $600 in donations to purchase the water.
Slade said the residents of the Ohio village will be dealing with the aftermath of this incident for quite some time, and said there is a lot of need in their community.
“They’re our neighbors and we should be helping them,” Slade said. “There’s still a big need.”
Slade said the club drove to a distribution center at an East Palestine church, in three trucks and a trailer, to deliver the water.
“They were ecstatic to see us,” Slade said.
Slade said when they arrived, there were only five cases of water left.
He said the Rotary Club is in it for the long haul to help East Palestine and that the club will work with other organizations to donate supplies.
He also said different Rotary Clubs from across the country, including from California and Arizona, have reached out to him in order to help.
Slade said the items requested are the items that are most needed now, stating in future drives, the items needed could change.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency, meanwhile, is continuing to conduct real-time air monitoring and collecting air samples until removal of heavily contaminated soil in the derailment area is complete and odors subside in the community, the agency said on its website.
The EPA is conducting to assist with indoor air screenings, with 548 homes screened as of Sunday. The agency said there have been no exceedances for residential air quality standards and that well water samples show no quality concerns. So far, 49 wells have been tested in Ohio and three in Pennsylvania by the Columbia County Health District.
Water continues to be diverted from the upstream wetland area to Sulphur Run.
