David Parker said he and other residents have concerns over tractor-trailer traffic on Fourth Street in Ellwood City.
Parker, a PennDOT engineer, spoke about his concerns Monday during borough council’s committee meeting of the five to 10 semi trucks that speed along Fourth Street daily.
“Fourth Street is a high accident corridor,” Parker said.
With Hartman Intermediate School on Fourth Street, there are times Parker sees tractor-trailers speeding past buses unloading students.
He also said one of his neighbors has had their car hit five times, which has led the neighbor to take the risk of being ticketed by police for parking along the curb.
“It all boils down to a lack of signage,” Parker said. He added that there was signage prohibiting trucks, but those were taken down and never replaced.
In other business, Kevin Swogger, borough manager, said Ellwood’s paperless billing portal was having technical issues.
Point N Pay on Friday was down, but the issues were resolved Monday and all online electric customers will have their monthly bills mailed this week.
Swogger added the borough might consider getting a new vendor to prevent a future similar issue.
Councilman Brad Ovial reminded residents the borough’s current electric rates are set in stone until 2032.
Updated conditional use approved for Dunkin’
In a special meeting before its committee meeting, council approved an updated conditional use request for the planned Dunkin’ restaurant, a planned 2,060-square-foot building at Fifth Street and Spring Avenue in the C-3 Gateway North zoning district.
Updated conditions were added to the conditional use, including allowing ingress and egress into and from the Dunkin’ parking lot from/onto Spring Avenue; a right turn only from Fifth Street onto the Dunkin’ parking lot and right turn only from the parking lot onto Fifth Street; left and right turn from the drive-thru lane onto Fifth Street and moving the curbside pickup spot to the middle of the parking lot.
Borough Solicitor Ed Leymarie Jr. said Dunkin’ will also put up a fence near the drive-thru to answer the concern of neighbor George Ferrante.
Robert Rivers, the owner of the National Grind Coffee & Tea Shop in Ellwood, believes the restaurant will cause traffic congestion on Fifth Street and Spring Avenue.
“A Dunkin’ will not bring people to town,” Rivers said. “What will bring people to this town is our small businesses.”
Rivers said council should look about placing a time limit on how long people can use parking meters downtown, with more and more corporate businesses coming, to make it fair for people who want to park for the small businesses.
