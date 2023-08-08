Ellwood City-area residents can expect 16 sewer-rate increases over the next 30 years to pay back $2.5 million to help pay for improvements to the system.
A customer who pays $40 a month can expect that bill to eventually increase to $64 a month. Increases will be three percent at a time, said borough solicitor Edward Leymarie Jr.
Borough council during a Thursday meeting voted 5-0 to borrow the one-percent loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, which provides grants and low-interest loans to communities for sewer, stormwater and water projects.
The borough also received a $6 million grant from the authority for the $8.5 million project.
“We have an aging main sewage line built on standards on a hillside,” Leymarie said. “The standards are slowly moving down. Erosion could force the whole line down. This is out of shear necessity.”
“We really have no choice in the matter,” added council President George Celli “If this line goes down, that whole end of town goes down.”
Voting to borrow the money were Celli and council members Jim Barry, Caleb Cragle, Judith Dici and Michelle Lamenza. Council members Jan Williams and Brad Ovial were absent.
Construction is expected to begin in September or October and be completed by April 2025, which will coincide with the first three-percent rate increase. Repayment of the loan will begin in October 2025. The borough will pay back $96,000 annually on the loan.
The construction of a new pump station on Wampum Avenue with a sewer grinder will add about 2,300 feet of 18-inch gravity sewer line.
The project also involves adding 5,200 more feet of 18-inch force main at the borough’s existing primary lift station and a screening unit replacement for the primary lift station.
Located on Wampum Road in Wayne Township, the sewer treatment plant services 3,500 customers in the borough and additional customers in neighboring Wayne, Franklin and North Sewickley townships for a total of about 5,000.
There are 30 miles of sanitary sewer lines in the borough.
