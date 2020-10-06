Ellwood City published its political sign procedure ahead of the upcoming election in November.
Political candidates running for local, county, state or federal office seeking to place political signage on borough-owned property must submit a $50 deposit to the municipal building.
The deposit will be returned when all regulations are met:
•No sign shall be placed prior to four weeks before an election
•Signs must be removed within five days after the election
If signs are left on borough property after five days, then the borough will remove them and the deposit will be forfeited.
If the regulations are met, the deposit will be returned two-and-a-half weeks after the election.
