The Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool in Ellwood City will remain open through Labor Day.
During borough council’s committee meeting last week, Mayor Anthony Court said he heard the rumors of the pool shutting down early but he was reassured the pool will remain open through Labor Day.
He also said he has received complaints about the pool either having days where it is shut down or has reduced hours due to staffing troubles.
The borough contracts with the Beaver County YMCA to manage the pool, which currently hires lifeguards at $10 an hour.
Melissa Steele, who takes her family to the pool from Patterson Heights in Beaver County with a season pass, said there are times when the pool has closures or reduced hours without any prior notice or communication, which she said is unacceptable in this day and age of instant communication.
“The Y is mismanaging the pool,” Steele said. “The borough pays the Y to manage. I’m not getting that service. You’re paying for something you’re not getting.”
Steele attended the meeting with four other pool attendees to express their concerns and said she was in contact with 20 other people who couldn’t make the meeting and have the same concerns.
She said she had a lengthy conversation with YMCA President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Harich about her concerns, who told her the Y initially hired 20 percent more lifeguards than needed in the event workers would quit, but there is still a shortage of lifeguards.
Court said the community is tired of hiring that excuse, with Steele noting people can make more money at McDonald’s than as a lifeguard there.
“I don’t think anybody here is satisfied with the pool right now,” Court said.
He said following this season, council will have to reevaluate its relationship with the YMCA, and whether or not council should go a different direction when it comes to the pool.
“I think steps have to be taken by this council here to prep so this doesn’t happen again next year,” Court said.
Steele asked if council would consider the borough hiring and employing lifeguards on its own next year to be funded through sponsorships and donations.
In other borough news, borough resident Donna Pella, who lives on Second Street, said she feels the state-owned road has become a full-on “road race” with high amounts of speeding.
She said there are accidents that occur on the road, including one recently that involved students from Central Valley coming in for a game when their van crashed into a resident’s yard and destroyed a fence.
Court, who has been working with Ellwood police to try and curtail the speeding for months, said more steps to solving the problem are in the works that will be announced later.
“There’s going to be more things done,” Court said.
It was announced during the meeting that borough Secretary Linda List recently received the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs Carol Sambol Award for 25 years of service to the borough.
