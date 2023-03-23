The Ellwood City Police Department will replace damaged or defaced license plates.
That announcement was made Monday by Mayor Anthony J. Court during borough council’s voting meeting.
Court said motorists can come to the department, located at 525 Lawrence Ave., and an officer will inspect their license plates.
From there, a form will be filled out, and the police will later send out a new plate. Forms can also be filled out if an officer pulls over a motorist for a damaged plate at a traffic stop.
Court said speeding continues to be an issue in the borough, despite a recent crackdown by police, leading him now to increase the crackdown to “level two.”
This will involve more patrols and more checkpoints.
Court also said police will be working to help curtail a recent uptick on illegal narcotic activity in the borough, specifically involving fentanyl.
Council-approved
matters
Council approved a $220,267.03 bid from Wampum-based Youngblood Paving for paving work this year, which will be paid from the borough’s liquid fuel fund.
The paving work includes Jefferson Avenue from 5 Points to Joffre Street; Birch Way from 2nd Street to 4th Street; Hillcrest Avenue from Penn Avenue to Joffre Street; Crestview Drive along Skyline Drive; Garden Avenue from South 2nd Street to Pinchot Way; Pinchot Way from Rosannah Street to Summit Avenue; Summit Avenue from South 2nd Street to Millview Street; East Street from Perry Street to Dead End; Spring Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street; Orchard Avenue from North Street to College Street; Wayne Avenue from 4th Street to 5th Street and 5th Street from Wayne Avenue to Division Avenue.
There will be Americans-with-Disabilities Act-complaint ramps installed on Jefferson Avenue as part of the work.
Council approved a $13,477 quote from Kendall Electric to replace pump station wire and connectors at the wastewater treatment plant, which will be paid from the sewage fund.
A $10,444.26 bid from Ohio-based Hoover Fence Co. was approved to install 10 feet fencing around the pickleball courts in Ewing Park.
Borough Manager Kevin Swogger said $5,000 was donated to the park for the pickleball courts by the Ellwood City Kitchen Cabinet.
Justin Deyber and Anthony Marchitelli were hired as part-time firefighters at $16.83 per hour, while a repository property bid for a vacant lot on Crescent Avenue was approved to Rose Barge for $500.
Monthly reports
Court said the police department’s evidence room passed its annual inspection, while officers will be receiving technical training at the Ellwood City Area School District next week.
Swogger said road department workers are fixing potholes, and all borough department heads received CodeRed emergency alert training.
The borough’s facade committee approved the first two businesses to receive facade grants — Grand Paws Pet Salon and Posies by Patti.
These grants have to be approved by the Lawrence County Planning and Development office before they are distributed.
