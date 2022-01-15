+2 Ellwood City police await new drug dog Late last year, The Ellwood City Police Department experienced a change in leadership.

As Halloween approached, Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court wanted to make sure the borough got a treat, not a trick.

Thus, when Lt. David Kingston retired in October as head of the police department, Court tabbed Sgt. Michael McBride, a 20-year veteran of the force, to take the reins.

“I wanted Mike to be in this position, to run the operations,” Court said. “His work ethic in the past, his professionalism, dictated to me that that was the proper move for him to be in charge of the day-to-day operations. We have a good working relationship.. Things get done properly the first time.

“Michael always likes to say I’m firm and fair, and that’s the best way to describe our relationship. For the most part, we’ve been on the same page down through the years because we believe in doing the right things for the community.”

McBride expressed mutual admiration for the mayor’s oversight of Ellwood’s police department, but also credited the people who now work under him.

“I have good employees, good help,” he said. “I’ve known the mayor for 15 years. All the guys know and respect me because I’ve worked my way from the ground up. I started here 20 years ago, and there are still four guys here that I started with.

“But we have a mass exodus coming real quick. We have a retirement mid-January, another retirement in April, and there will be only two guys left who’ve been here 20 years or more.”

REPLENISHING

Court doesn’t see finding replacements for the retirees as a potential problem, despite extensive media coverage of officers from around the country who have been criminally charged in on-duty killings. In 2021 alone, seven officers either were convicted or pleaded guilty in such cases.

That, according to a November Behind the Badge report, helped to fuel a growing distrust of police, which combined with the pandemic and an increase in violent crime, has led to rapid increases in retirements and resignations and fewer applicants. Indeed, in its 2019 report “The State of Recruitment: A Crisis in Law Enforcement,” the International Association of Chiefs of Police found that police retirements were up 45 percent, resignations had increased by 18 percent, hiring was down by 5 percent and only 93 percent of authorized positions were filled.

Nonetheless, Court expects Ellwood’s numbers to remain strong.

“Here we have good candidates,” he said. “I think people want to come here, they see the leadership roles here. I think they realize it’s a good place to work and it’s a great community.

“We really haven’t had that problem. The force is getting younger with all the retirements, which is not such a bad thing.”

Last month, Court swore in William Daufen, who has 25 years experience in law enforcement, as a part-time borough officer, bringing the department’s total to 10 full-time officers and four part-timers. That includes Robert Bird II, added in October, and James Cunningham, who was sworn in in August.

UPGRADES

New additions, though, aren’t limited to personnel.

“We’re always looking to expand in our department,” Court said. “We’re always looking for improvements, even minor things, across the board.”

In December, the department added five new shotguns and five new AR-15 rifles to its arsenal. The weapons were purchased with drug seizure funds.

“They were needed. They were outdated, over 20 years old,” McBride said. “We had broken sites, some of the guns were malfunctioning. So it was a necessary upgrade, and that builds morale with the men. The men appreciated that.

“Another thing is we’re converting a couple of the old shotguns to less-than-lethal (using bean bags and rubber rounds), which is something we’re being pushed to do, to have other options rather than killing someone.”

Moreover, the borough also has installed a license plate reader system, which, according to McBride, makes Ellwood the first and only Lawrence County community to have it — and it already has produced results.

“We solved an armed robbery with it,” he said. “My officers did, with our software. That’s how the case was solved, from a license plate reader.”

McBride was referring to the August arrest of 34-year-old Ellwood City resident Andrew Mercado, who has been charged with assault and robbery after yanking an 82-year-old woman out of her car and taking her vehicle in West Pittsburg, according to police reports.

The department also has added a DMT, an evidential desktop breath testing instrument to use with drivers who are suspected of driving under the influence.

“We’re sending four more officers to training (on its use),” McBride said. “We’re the first ones to use it. (Lawrence County District Attorney) Josh Lamancusa already OK’d its use as far as all of the technicalities behind it for court.

“It’s not the little portable breath test, it’s a very complicated machine that the borough purchased because for us, with our hospital closing, it costs money for DUIs. So this machine is probably going to pay for itself in a couple of years. It’s a $10,000-plus machine and it’s mobile.”

Without the machine, the department would have to go to either New Castle or Butler for admissible breath testing results.

EXPANDING SKILLS

Training on the use of the DMT is just one facet of ongoing personnel development.

“The mayor just actually authorized us, and we put two task force officers in place to assist us with the drug investigations,” McBride said. “Those two officers will be provided specialized training with the district attorney’s office to investigate narcotics. They’re also available to network with Beaver County, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and his drug task force officers in cases countywide.

“We also have one officer participating in the county (Special Emergency Response Team) for 2022. So we will have the full use now of the county SERT team, which technically we didn’t have at our disposal.”

With Ellwood spanning the border between Lawrence and Beaver counties, its police department gets support from both Lamancusa and Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier.

“They’ve been a big boost to us,” Court noted.

And as far as McBride, well, he doesn’t intend for his new desk job to be his only job.

“I still like to get out on the road some,” he said. “That’s one thing where it’s better not to have an actual chief, because I can still fill the shifts. I can still work the turns. I’m doing the job of a normal patrolman and a sergeant plus a chief now.

“As long as I can handle that, I think the mayor is confident with me running the department.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com