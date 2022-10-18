The Ellwood City Police Department is currently investigating an arson incident that took place at an abandoned building in the borough.
Fire Chief Rick Myers said on Oct. 8, a fire took place at an abandoned building at 436 Hazen Ave.
Because the building was vacant, a state police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate, who determined it was "definitely an arson," according to Myers.
