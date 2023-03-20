The Ellwood City planning commission recommended borough council approve a new Dunkin’ location.
Planning commission Chairman Brad Ovial, who is also on borough council, said the commission recommended three things be changed with the design plans for the proposed restaurant at the corner of Spring Avenue and Fifth Street.
Those include making sure there is no egress from the parking lot onto Fifth Street, making a right-turn only onto Fifth Street from the drive-thru lane and move the curb-side pickup parking from near the drive-thru lane to near the front door.
Ovial said the engineer for the project needs to submit a building permit and a conditional use permit to council. Council would then need to schedule a public hearing before it can vote on whether to approve the permits.
The proposed Dunkin’, at 2,060-square-feet and 0.48 acres, would be built on four consolidated lots and in the C-3 downtown commercial and GN Gateway North Overlay District, which would allow the business as a conditional use.
The proposed Dunkin’ was previously reviewed by the Lawrence County planning commission.
Ovial said the Ellwood planning commission had concerns regarding traffic, particularly coming in-and-out of the drive-thru lane.
He said the Ellwood City Police Department conducted a test of the type of traffic that could be expected, with the department not having any major concerns.
Still, borough Solicitor Ed Leymarie is checking the state vehicle code on whether to limit the amount of cars that can go through the drive-thru, while Ovial noted there could be a separate lane for orders placed ahead of time via the mobile app.
