Nearly three years after seven of the Diocese of Pittsburgh’s Lawrence County parishes combined into one, the eighth also will become part of a new, merged entity.
On July 1, Holy Reedemer Parish in Ellwood City joins the parishes of Saint Ferdinand (Cranberry Township) and Saint Gregory (Evans City/Zelienople) in the new Divine Grace Parish.
The new parish is one of three merged parishes that will become official the same day.
The mergers are part of the diocese’s ongoing On Mission for The Church Alive! strategic planning initiative, which, according to a diocese news release, “is designed to help parishes mobilize their resources to prioritize mission over maintenance. Its goal is to help Catholics have a deeper relationship with Jesus, his Church and empower them to reach out to others with His love and mercy.”
The initiative’s first merged parishes were launched in 2019, and included the consolidation of St. Camillus, Christ the King, St. James the Apostle, St. Joseph the Worker, Mary, Mother of Hope, St. Vincent de Paul and St. Vitus parishes into Holy Spirit Parish, under the pastorship of Father Joseph McCaffrey.
When first implemented, the diocese had 188 parishes. Subsequent mergers have cut that number to 70, and this year’s July 1 mergers involving 10 parishes will drop it 63.
“For nearly four years, you have journeyed together on a road that is intended to unite you on the mission to bring the Good News of Jesus to your neighbors and to strengthen all of you in faith,” Bishop David A. Zubik said in a letter to parishioners. “This has not been a simple task. Jesus never promised that it would be easy to carry his message of love and mercy to others.
“However, you are positioning your new parish for more effective ministry by addressing financial needs, sharing resources and allowing your clergy to focus on the spiritual work for which they were ordained. With your faith in Jesus and empowered by the Holy Spirit, I invite you to warmly welcome and serve each other as you become one parish family.”
The other two mergers are:
*Regina Coeli, which brings together the parishes of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Bellevue), Saint John Neumann (Franklin Park) and Sacred Heart (Emsworth);
*Saint Luke the Evangelist, which brings together the parishes of Good Samaritan (Ambridge), Saint John the Baptist (Baden), Saints John and Paul (Franklin Park/Marshall Township) and Our Lady of Peace (Conway).
Holy Redeemer Parish itself was formed by a 2000 merger between St. Agatha and Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary parishes. According to the Holy Redeemer website, the merger was the first of the new millennium in the diocese.
Now, mergers continue to be at the forefront of diocese matters.
“This is a pivotal time for our diocese as we plan for the future of the Church of Pittsburgh,” Zubik said. “Southwestern Pennsylvania is radically different than it was 100, 50, 20, even 10 years ago, yet the work of the Church and our call from God to bring His love to everyone continues as strong as ever.
“As we address the challenges we face in the Church today, the witness of working and growing together reflects the unity of the Body of Christ that is essential to our mission.”
