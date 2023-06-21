Point & Pay has postponed fixing and upgrading its system until Saturday.
Point & Pay provides Ellwood City’s paperless billing portal for electric services. It has been having technical issues since June 9.
Any prior payments and the May bill will not be reflected until after the upgrade. All paperless consumers will see a bill in the mail by June 19.
The borough office can be reached with any questions at either (724) 758-5576 or (724) 824-7624.
In other borough news, council agreed to add retail, commercial and service establishments as eligible applicants for the borough’s Revolving Loan Fund during Monday’s meeting.
Council amended its motion to give $15,500 in Revolving Loan funding to the Red Hot Restaurant, instead of $31,000, in order to replace the roof and install new gutters, downspouts, soffit and fascia.
The borough will purchase a new air handler/air conditioning unit for the utility billing area of the municipal building for $9,475, while council updated its motion to spend $12,939.75 for a 2023 John Deere Z930M zero turn mower instead of $12,558.50.
Jennifer Greco resigned as a school crossing guard, while Nathan Williams and Evan Schwartz were hired as summer park workers at $12 an hour.
Shane Tillia was hired as a summer parks worker, and Amber Fitzgerald, Benjamin Pesce, Ashleigh Ionta, Reed Angelucci, Makinley Magill Gianna DiCerbo, Mary Houk and Giavanna DeBlasiob were hired as summer playground workers, at $12 an hour, during council’s May meeting.
