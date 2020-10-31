The Ellwood City borough manager will fill a seat on the Lawrence County Planning Commission made vacant by a former borough manager.
David Allen, the borough manager since November 2018, was appointed to the commission during Friday’s Lawrence County commissioners meeting. The seat became vacant when Dom Viccari, a former Ellwood City borough councilman and borough manager, retired earlier this month after serving for more than 20 years.
The commissioners set a goal of replacing Viccari with a person from the southern part of the county.
“So to me, he’s the gold standard in terms of someone who has the capacity to serve on a board such as this,” commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said. “In addition to that, he’s an outstanding member of the Ellwood City community and serves their borough very, very well.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that Allen grew up in Ellwood City and returned to the borough when he was hired to lead the borough’s finances. Allen’s term runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
“He’ll bring a lot to the table,” Vogler said.
The commissioners met Friday morning after postponing their Tuesday meeting because some office staff members were still awaiting COVID-19 test results.
An employee of the office, who is not an elected official, tested positive last week.
The commissioners also reappointed Ellwood City borough council president George Celli and Jessica Seminara-Tomczyk and appointed John Greenwood to the Lawrence County Industrial Development Authority. Greenwood, of Neshannock Township, replaces Rick Russo, who can no longer serve after being elected as a district judge.
The commissioners also updated the employee handbook for county employees in regard to COVID-19 policy for “what I’m anticipating to be an absolute brutal winter as it comes to COVID-19,” Boyd said. Boyd noted it’s been signed off by legal council and human resources.
The policy updates take into account recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Anything that we do, is always done in the best interest of the employee or the person who is dealing with an exposure or positive result or direct contact,” commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said.
There will be no commissioners meeting next week because of Election Day. The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 10. The election board will meet Monday morning.
