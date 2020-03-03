Ellwood City Borough Council is reminding residents that they can pay their utility bills on a budget payment plan.
As per borough resolution, borough customers may apply during an open enrollment period between March 16 and April 17 this year. The first budget billing will appear on their May utility bill. The maximum allowable budget periods are for 12 months, with all balances settled in the 12th month.
The budget amount will be figured by taking the average of the most recent 12 months of utility bills. All components of the utility bill will be considered when determining the budget amounts of electric, sewage and recycling.
Customers enrolled in the budget plan will not be eligible for additional payment arrangements.
All tenants who want to apply must first have the written consent of their landlords on the prescribed application form provided by the borough.
New customers are ineligible for the budget plan until the next enrollment period.
Applications are available from the electric billing office, and must be signed and returned by 3 p.m. April 17 for eligibility.
