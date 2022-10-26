For many people, the bond they share with their cat and/or dog goes beyond simply being a pet.
An Ellwood City-based nonprofit is looking to help those in need keep their furry companions by providing them pet food.
Kibble for Kompanions, started by Joe and Karen Servick, provides pet food for dogs and cats for those in Lawrence County who are elderly, low income or a military veteran.
Joe Servick said the nonprofit started this year, so for now they are focused on Lawrence County residents and only dogs and cats, but would like to expand to other in-home animals in the future.
“It’s going good. We have right now on the books 48 clients that we’re helping out,” he said.
Added Karen Servick: “We’re growing pretty steady every month. We went to a veterans event just a couple weeks ago, and we were able to sign up a lot of veterans.”
He said they were inspired to create the nonprofit by his grandmother.
“After my grandfather had passed, she had a little dog, and that dog meant everything to her as a companion,” Joe Servick said. “If she couldn’t keep the dog…it would have just killed her.”
Karen Servick said she once met a woman who was unhoused and said the only reason she was alive is because of her pets.
She said pets can provide great mental and physical benefits to people, and doesn’t want people to have to get rid of their pets because they can’t afford their food.
“With Christmas coming, everybody’s tightening the purse strings. This is the time that we need help for these people,” she said. “We’re here helping out people in our community, supported by local businesses in our community.”
The couple get the food from both their own funding and donations from the community, and receive the bulk of their food from Reed’s Services Inc., which has stores in New Castle and Ellwood City.
“They’ve been super generous, helping us with our project. We can’t give them enough thanks for that,” she said.
Applications and income guidelines for food distribution, or well as how to donate, can be found at k4khelps.org. They can also be reached at (724) 674-7008 or k4khelps@gmail.com
The couple will reach out to applicants to set up a pick up time, with the food donations able to last about a month. There are two pickup locations — one in New Castle, one in Ellwood.
People can donate to the nonprofit by PayPal, Square and Venmo. The couple can also take cash or check donations in person, as well as donations of unopened cat and dog food at the pickup locations.
