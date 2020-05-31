With protests popping up around the country over the weekend, Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court is pleading any local protesters to stay peaceful.
“They have the right to protest,” Court said. “However if it turns ugly or violent, the Ellwood City PD will be forced to act.”
Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in reaction to the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest.
Court said he has heard reports that a protest would take place within the borough either Sunday or Monday during the late afternoon.
Backup law enforcement, Court said, has also been arranged in the event the demonstration turns violent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.