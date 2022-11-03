An Ellwood City man has surrendered to the FBI relating to criminal acts that reportedly occurred Jan. 6, 2021, during the Capitol riot, according to information from the U.S. Attorney's office in Pittsburgh.
Brian Douglas Sizer, 48, is facing federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and other offenses on Capitol grounds. His initial appearance before a judge was scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Sizer's wife, Julia Jeanette Sizer, was arrested on similar charges on Sept. 2, 2021, and she pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 last year to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. She was sentenced Feb. 1 to one year of probation, a $2,000 fine and $500 restitution.
According to court documents, the FBI received an online tip from someone who reportedly had obtained a video of Julia Sizer inside the Capitol during the insurrection.
According to paperwork filed against Brian Sizer, the FBI had interviewed Julia Sizer in the presence of legal counsel regarding her activities at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. During the interview, she told authorities she and her husband, Brian, entered the U.S. Capitol building that day for a few minutes and left. She provided her husband's cell phone number and allowed agents to view her cell phone for images and videos related to the events that day, for identification purposes, the report said. The FBI obtained a search warrant for her phone that showed photos of her and her husband at the Capitol.
Capitol cameras also located Julia Sizer inside of the Capitol, having entered the building alone around 2:48 p.m. through the Parliamentarian Door on the West, Senate Side, the complaint states. It showed her getting stuck in a crowd, then turning around and leaving the building through the door that she entered about two minutes later. The footage showed that she re-entered the building again through the Parliamentarian Door, approximately four minutes later, with Brian Sizer and the two took a "selfie" photo together, the complaint states. He remained inside the Capitol with her for about six minutes. The surveillance footage also shows them entering an office in the building.
Investigators reported that they showed an Ellwood City neighbor of Sizers photos of them, and the neighbor identified them.
