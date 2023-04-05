An Ellwood City man was sentenced to 12 months probation for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Brian Douglas Sizer was sentenced Wednesday for a count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds: parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
He pled guilty to the charge during a Jan. 5 court hearing. As part of his plea agreement, his remaining three counts were dismissed, and he is ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
According to court documents, Sizer and his wife Julia Sizer entered the U.S. Capitol Building twice through the Parliamentarian Door on the West, Senate Side, taking a “selfie” together and entering an office in the building before leaving.
Julia Sizer, in February 2022, pled guilty to the same charge as her husband, and was also sentenced to one year of probation and $500 in restitution.
