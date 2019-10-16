A 61-year-old Ellwood City man has died in a reported fall at a sewage treatment plant in Franklin Township.
Butler County state police as of 4 p.m. Tuesday had not released the man’s name or any further details.
Police report that the death, which occurred at the Prospect Borough sewage treatment plant on Moraine State Park property, is not suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.