Ellwood City is looking to slow down motorists by putting up more stop signs in the borough.
Council during its meeting Monday agreed to advertise a potential ordinance amendment that would add stop signs to the following locations:
•Park Avenue at Seventh Street, eastbound and westbound
•East Avenue at Perry Street, westbound
•Foch Street at Jefferson Avenue, northbound and southbound
•Foch Street at Adams Avenue, northbound and southbound
•Petain Street at Washington Avenue, southbound
•Hazel Avenue at Bridge Street, eastbound and southbound.
“I believe it will stop speeding,” said Mayor Anthony Court. “It’s needed.”
Council adopted an ordinance amendment that adds stop signs at Glen Avenue at Pittsburgh Circle, eastbound and westbound.
Court said there has been an increase in speeding in the borough over the last few months.
In his mayor’s report, Court said the borough is looking for a person to do blood draws for police. Police currently drive to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.
He also warned the community of a recent phone scam after an elderly woman was cheated out of $15,000; the scammer claimed he was her son jailed in a foreign country.
City Manager Kevin Swogger said he is considering placing a camera at the pickleball court in Ewing Park.
Swogger also reported that a new police cruiser will be ready for service in a few weeks.
He and he is waiting to hear back from PennDOT about putting cold patch on state roads in the borough.
Wander Ellwood on Wednesday will be extended from 8 to 9 p.m.
There will be a Wine Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 in the borough.
The event will feature local wineries and other tastings along Lawrence Avenue, with proceeds benefiting Ellwood City Area Public Library.
Tickets are $25 for those 21 and older, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com or the library at 415 Lawrence Ave.
In other news, council:
•Accepted the resignation of Joseph Cioffi from the borough civil service commission and agreed to advertise the vacancy. Cioffi’s term expires Dec. 31.
•Accepted the 2022 audit report.
•Hired Kaitlyn Sickafuse as a part-time paramedic at $20 an hour.
•Noted that Kaden Schlichtkrull will receive a commendation for his year of service as a junior councilperson.
•Approved a $11,050 payment from Falletta Engineering for the emergency replacement of a pump for the sewer treatment plant.
•Agreed to buy two “Welcome to Ellwood City” signs for $3,500 each. The borough will pay for one sign the nonprofit Ellwood City Kitchen Cabinet will pay for the other.
•Agreed to purchase two security cameras from M&P Security Solutions at $9,985 for Community Plaza. The L&N Fund, money the borough received from the sale of the former Leeds and Northrup building, will cover the cost.
