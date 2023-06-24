Ellwood City officials are looking to place a handicap-accessible bathroom in Ewing Park.
During Monday’s council meeting, Borough Manager Kevin Swogger said he is part of a committee, led by Councilwoman Jan Williams, in planning the project.
He said the bathroom will be located between the Veterans Memorial Pool and the Kids Kingdom playground.
“That’s something we want to get done this summer,” Swogger said.
Swogger said the borough is partnering with Leadership Lawrence County, a program through Forward Lawrence, which will donate up to $6,300 for the project.
In his monthly report, Swogger said that he recently had a meeting with Beaver County YMCA about taking over as manager of the Ellwood City Family Center at 311 College St.
“The (YMCA) is looking to do some kind of agreement with the borough to keep it continuing,” Swogger commented.
The center has been temporarily closed since mid-May following the retirement of director Ricki Coccia.
The center is used by clubs and organizations, such as SilverSneakers, after-school programs, athletic practices and events and birthday parties.
“In the fall, 300 kids use it,” Swogger said.
Swogger hopes an agreement can be reached with the YMCA in the near future.
The YMCA also handles the daily management and upkeep of the pool.
The borough is currently working with Ellwood City Kitchen Cabinet to purchase new signs to be put on the entrances coming into town off Route 488 and 65.
The borough was awarded a $2,000 grant from America250 that will be used to replace 45 flower pots along Lawrence Avenue. Volunteers will be working on replacing them on July 20.
Swogger said the borough’s project regarding a pump station should begin moving forward in July, as the borough will have a meeting with the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority that month about the project.
The borough, last October, received $6 million in PENNVEST funding in order to construct a new pump station on Wampum Avenue with a sewer grinder and 2,300 feet of 18-inch gravity sewer line, as well as add an additional 5,200 feet of 18-inch force main to the borough’s existing primary lift station and a screening unit replacement for the primary lift station.
Swogger said he recently got a call from a representative from Hudson Companies, who said the company is considering putting a senior housing facility in the borough.
A certificate was presented to Councilwoman Judith Dici on behalf of Governor Josh Shapiro and the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Dici was appointed in 2017 by former Gov. Tom Wolf to be a member of his local governing advisory panel and was reappointed in 2019 to a four-year term, which expired in April.
Mayor Anthony Court said he is declaring June 30 as Lincoln High School Class of 1959 Day in the borough to celebrate the class’s continued presence and involvement in the community.
