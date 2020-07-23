J. William Randolph American Legion Post 157 of Ellwood City has passed a resolution to express its disapproval of those who choose to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.
In an email to The News, post commander Joe Fisher said “We feel that many soldiers and sailors have never had a chance to stand, due to being killed in action. We stand to honor our fallen comrades both past and present which every person should do. “
The resolution, he added, is being sent to the 26th District Headquarters of the American Legion, with the request that it be forwarded to the state headquarters.
The resolution says that while the post recognizes the right of people to protest peacefully, “we, nonetheless, view this particular form of protest as disrespectful, divisive, and counterproductive to the ideals and precepts on which the United States of America was founded …”
The resolution goes on to urge those who kneel during the national anthem to stop doing so, and asks governing bodies to ban these protests at events they sanction. The governing bodies also are urged “to develop a more suitable, less disrespectful, and less divisive form of addressing the underlying reasons for these protests that does not dishonor those who have served under these national symbols.”
Lastly, it urges all Americans to come together and “ uphold the ideals and precepts of equality, respect, and love for each other.”
