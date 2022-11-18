The business manager for both the Ellwood City Area School District and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center is set to retire at the end of this school year.
The boards for both Ellwood and the LCCTC accepted the retirement of Mary Ann Kosek, effective June 30, 2023.
Kosek has been involved in education for over 43 years.
She worked at the Laurel School District from 2001 to 2016, serving in positions such as business manager, as well as interim superintendent from March 31 to July 1, 2016, when current Superintendent Leonard Rich was hired.
