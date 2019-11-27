Ellwood hospital ER temporarily closed

By NEW CASTLE NEWS STAFF
A sign posted on a door at Ellwood City Medical Center is telling residents the emergency room and inpatient services are “temporarily closed until further notice” at the borough’s only hospital.
Violations of the Section 811 of the Health Care Facilities Act was cited as the reason of the closure in an email obtained by The New Castle News. In Section 811, violations include putting the safety of patients and residents at risk. Other reasons in the code pertaining to closure include failure for the medical facility to correct violations, existence of a cyclical pattern or two or more years with such violations and failure to correct those deficiencies.
The sign, which was posted on Facebook early Wednesday evening by State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, informs residents to proceed to the next closest hospital, which includes UPMC Jameson, Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler and Heritage Valley Beaver, located in Beaver, if they are experiencing a medical emergency.
The signage stated that outpatient services “are still available” and to “see the hours of operation for those departments.”
Bernstine said he is “seriously concerned, not only for the employees of the hospital, but for the residents of our area who utilize the services provided there.
“I have been in contact with both the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as the owner of Ellwood City Medical Center throughout the evening. While this is a privately held company, which limits state influence, I am fully committed to doing everything in my power to support the hospital and its employees.”
Earlier, The News reported that Ellwood City Medical Center’s owners, Florida-based Americore Health LLC, wasn’t properly paying its employees by failure to issue paychecks, or provided partial paychecks.
