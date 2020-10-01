Ellwood foundation dispenses hope for cancer patients

Carrie Campbell knows how little things can make a big difference for cancer patients.
She’s seen it in her job as a radiation dosimetrist at UPMC Cancer Centers in Beaver.
And she’s experienced it as a breast cancer survivor of eight years.
That’s why she’s thankful for the work of the Ellwood City-based Club Hope Foundation, a cancer support organization founded 12 years ago by her cousin, Cara Atkinson.
“She asked me a couple of years ago, ‘What would you do for your patients, if you needed something there? What could we do?’" Campbell said. “Well, I was a patient myself and, getting chemo, I noticed that in the area in the chemo room, they had snacks — peanut butter crackers, cheese crackers, pretzels, drinks that would settle your stomach.
“I said that would be great if we could have something like that at our center. I’m on the radiation side, but being that I had chemo, I know what the other side is like as well.”
Now, every couple of months, Club Hope Foundation delivers “big totes full of snacks for our patients, and they really appreciate that,” Campbell said, noting that Club Hope also provides blankets and quilts crocheted by volunteers, and inspirational notes and crafts from kids.
“It’s a sweet little gesture,” she said of the latter. “Nothing huge, but they are thankful for having somebody think about them.”
Campbell has worked in the cancer center for 36 years, and although she says she has always cared deeply for her patients, being diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer at age 49 and losing her 54-year-old sister to ovarian cancer shortly thereafter added empathy to her concern.
“Becoming the patient yourself, it’s really eye opening,” she said. “I look at everything through their eyes, because they were my eyes looking the same way and being scared to death.
“It wasn’t like I didn’t care about my patients; I did. But until you go through it, you don’t really understand.”
Similarly, a personal experience with cancer led Atkinson to start Club Hope.
HOPE BEGINS
Atkinson, an elementary special education teacher in the Ellwood City Area School District, was diagnosed with a cancerous cyst on her thyroid in 2007. She had surgery to remove the cyst and has been cancer-free for 13 years, but about the same time, a friend was diagnosed with spinal cord cancer.
“Her family was collecting $5 for the rubber bracelets that said ‘Lizzie Strong’ to raise money,” Atkinson said. “I thought to myself, ‘How can I send just $5 when I’m doing well, and she’s going through all these surgeries and treatments?’ ”
A one-year relocation to Lincoln High School enabled Atkinson to start a club — Club Hope — aimed at helping people with cancer. When she was sent back to the grade-school level, another teacher took over the club, but he lost his own battle with cancer after a year.
At that point, teacher Kevin Dimeo, who lost his mother to cancer, stepped in and has been the club’s sponsor ever since.
“Our first fundraiser was a jump rope-a-thon, and we collected $200 that we sent off to my friend,” Atkinson said. “After that, we started doing odds-and-ends fundraisers. We wanted to encourage people, so we would send flowers, we wound send gift cards for meals, gas cards for people going to treatment, edible arrangements — just anything to cheer people up.”
The club also holds a talent show that raises over $1,000 each year. Moreover, word of its mission has spread and inspired other schools. Club Hope chapters now exist in the Big Beaver Falls and Central Valley school districts, with the newest group in Erie’s Millcreek School District.
“We’re spreading out,” Atkinson said. “The message to any teacher is that I oversee everything, I come up with the different activities, I get all the stuff to them. We just need a teacher to run the meetings and get the information to the kids.”
Still, Club Hope’s growth hasn’t been limited to schools only.
EXPANSION
In order to bring the community at large into what had been exclusively a scholastic effort, Atkinson and her husband John formed the nonprofit Club Hope Foundation.
“We have raised $150,000 in two years as the Club Hope Foundation and we have helped thousands of patients,” Atkinson said. “We work with eight cancer treatment facilities, both through UPMC and AHN, one of them being the Hillman Center in New Castle.
“We work with many children and teachers who do about once a month a craft of encouragement, and we write sayings of hope on them and we get them out to the facilities.”
In addition, Mandy Conklin — secretary of the foundation board and a breast cancer patient undergoing hormone therapy — makes customized surgery, chemo or radiation bags and baskets filled with magazines, adult coloring books, candy, blankets and water bottles for people undergoing cancer treatments.
In all, since opening its doors as a foundation on June 9, 2018, Club Hope has donated nearly 400 items of encouragement to cancer treatment facilities or to patients directly. It also has provided 12 Hopes, each one a large-scale form of assistance for patients or families facing a terminal Stage 4 diagnosis.
PANDEMIC
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the club in its efforts to raise money and reach out. Although the group's biggest fundraiser — the annual Celebration of Hope ball — was held in March and raised over $21,000, a guest bartending night in August had to be postponed.
Likewise, the foundation’s annual Pink Out Challenge for Breast Cancer Awareness month in October has been modified.
Normally, Pink Out shirts have been sold in schools, with a prize for the school that raises the most money. Students wear the shirts during a designated Pink Out football game at their school. But with many schools doing only virtual learning, and fans being kept away from football games, shirts had to be sold online, and students are being asked instead to wear them on Fridays throughout October.
“When they wear their shirts, we’re asking them to take pictures and send them to us, and we’ll just post them on our website and Facebook page throughout October,” Atkinson said.
Helping take up the slack for decreased shirt sales — around 500 this year as opposed to 1,100 in 2019 — Atkinson came up with a home run derby last month at Bradshaw Park in Beaver Falls. Anyone who collected donations could get 10 swings pitches from an accompany friend or family member. Extra swings could be received for donations of $100 or greater.
The derby raised $21,000.
As for Campbell, she not only happily receives the snacks, blankets and other items that the Club Hope Foundation provides for the UPMC Cancer Centers in Beaver, she also helps to raise the funds that provide them. She’s a regular at the guest bartending night and has participated in the annual spring gala. She continues to see the results first hand.
“Just the thoughtfulness,” she said of the foundation’s efforts, “it’s incredible what it does for our patients.”
