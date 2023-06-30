Ellwood Festival returns for 41st year

“It’s hard to describe how wonderful it feels. I love this festival.”
That was how Raylene Boots described what the Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival means to her.
Boots, who is chairwoman of the festival committee, said as she lives in Ellwood, and her children grew up in the Ewing Park neighborhood, this festival means more to her than people realize.
“It’s more than being on the committee,” Boots said.
The festival is being held for its 41st annual installment this weekend in Ewing Park, with the opening day held on Friday.
Boots said for Ellwood residents, especially those who live near the park, it gives them a sense of pride to show off the borough and the park to visitors and vendors.
That message was echoed by George Celli, the borough council president and a member of the festival staff.
“I think it’s a great thing for the community,” Celli said. “It brings everybody together.”
Former festival volunteer Sam Pawlowski said a lot of work and preparation goes into planning and organizing the festival, but said it is worth it to create a fun event for the community.
“It’s a lot of camaraderie,” Pawlowski said. “We’re a very blessed community.”
Added Ellwood City Area Historical Society volunteer Jane Kocher: “It’s part of our (Ellwood) history.”
Pawlowski said many of the vendors who attend marvel at how pristine a location Ewing Park is for the festival.
Brian Herold, of Butler-based Herold’s Original Kettle Corn, has been attending the festival for over 20 years, stating he loves the family atmosphere and the fun festivities during the Fourth of July weekend.
Lydia Mansur, who is one of the featured artists this weekend and one of the organizers of the annual Juried Art Show, said she has attended the festival since its first year.
She and Boots said the festival serves as a way for family, friends and more to reunite, with Boots, who is a teacher at the Riverside School District, stating two of her former students are running food booths, along with her daughter who has a booth.
“I see old friends and family I haven’t seen for a long time,” Mansur said. “It’s really nice to get together.”
Little Miss Firecracker returns
Friday saw the return of the annual Little Miss Firecracker Pageant for the first time since 2019.
The pageant is for any girl ages five to seven living within a 15-mile radius of Ellwood City, with the contestants being judged on their patriotic outfit, on-stage presence and interview.
This year’s competitors were Isabella Alexander, McKenna Babcock, Reagan Boariu, Wren Isabella Cortez, Trinity Craig, Olivia Davis, Ella Fauzey, Jordyn Goehring, Lennon Greco, Brianna Hoffmeier and Korralee Wilson.
Cortez won the special “Patriotic Spirit Award” for most patriotic outfit, Hoffmeier won first runner-up and Boariu was declared the winner.
The pageant was started nearly a decade ago by Becky Guisler and is now organized by Jenn Greco.
“It’s a tradition that we’re glad to have continue,” Boots said. “It provides great memories for them.”
