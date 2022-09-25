The annual Ellwood City Fall Fest and Car Cruise drew scores of spectators and hundreds of cars to Lawrence Avenue on Saturday.
Ellwood fall fest draws spectators, cars
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
-
Restaurateur with New Castle roots wins best sauce titles
-
School district has new hires
-
Connor Henry facing charges for jail assault
-
Woman accused of using cocaine around child
-
Taco Bell potentially coming to Union Township
-
Woman accused of multiple assaults
-
McKesson closing rumors ring true
-
New Castle code enforcement director to resign
-
Man pleads guilty in federal marijuana case
-
Officials question why Route 208 still not done
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.