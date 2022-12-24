A $50,000 Pennsylvania Keystone Communities Program grant will benefit the Ellwood City Facade Improvement Program.
The grant was announced by state Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47).
The Keystone Communities Program is used for initiatives that create growth and stability, while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors. It is ultimately the goal of the program to build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses and boost the local economy.
This funding will be used to help improve existing facades in the downtown area of the borough.
In March, borough and Lawrence County officials announced a partnership to create a Facade Improvement Program to boost the visibility and economic activity along Lawrence Avenue, between Fourth and Sixth streets, and along the business route of Fifth Avenue.
This is among other proposed initiatives the county and the borough are working on to improve the economic viability of the municipality.
