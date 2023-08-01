Ellwood City is asking its electric customers not to pay their electric bills online for the time being.
The municipality in an online notice Monday said its online pay system has not worked correctly since June. Its provider, PayDici, is to update the system in late August after weeks of delay.
"We have had customers continue to attempt to pay their bill online and it has resulted in multiple charges from the PayDici system to the customer's bank account. Please note, this is no fault of the electric department," the notice said. "We are doing all we can to keep our customers informed and updated as we receive updates from our provider."
Bills may be paid by placing a check in the dropbox at the rear of the borough municipal building, mailing a check, dropping a check off at the electric office window or calling (724) 758-5576 to pay by credit card over the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.