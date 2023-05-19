Ellwood City Area Family Center looking for new director Ellwood City Borough Manager Kevin Swogger is looking for someone or an organization to take…

It’s a tradition to have fireworks during the annual Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food and Entertainment Festival.

This year, instead of raising the costs through a committee, the borough is going to pay for the fireworks entirely.

However, during its monthly meeting Monday, borough council unanimously voted to deny a $6,000 bid from F&V Fireworks. The 41st annual festival is planned from June 30 to July 2 in Ewing Park.

For Councilman Brad Ovial, it wasn’t the price that made him vote no, but rather the distance the fireworks would travel in the air.

F&V Fireworks shoots its fireworks 300 to 350 feet in the air, compared to past years when other companies fired them at least 800 feet.

Ovial said he is worried some people might not be able to see the fireworks from a greater distance away at only those heights.

Borough Manager Kevin Swogger said the Ellwood City Area School District has concerns over the fireworks since they’re launched from the baseball/softball fields near Helling Stadium, which just installed new artificial turf in 2022.

Council agreed to speak with fire Chief Rick Myers about the safety precautions needed for the fireworks, with council President George Celli stating a special meeting can be called to approve a bid in time for the festival.

Council, during Monday’s meeting, voted to:

•Repeal three ordinances and establish no parking on the south side of Glen Avenue from 5th Street to a point 197 feet west.

•Sent an application to Lawrence County seeking $52,774.03 in county liquid fuel funds for cost overruns from a Community Development Block Grant paving project.

•Approve a $12,558.50 quote from LandPro Equipment for a 2022 John Deere Z930M zero-turn mower. A total of $8,000 will come from the general fund and $4,558.50 will come from the capital reserve fund.

•Approve a $13,522.80 quote from Rehrig Pacific Company for 180 recycling carts to be paid from the recycling fund.

Story continues below video

•Approve a $6,750 quote from Andy Byler to make repairs to the salt storage building roof at 1210 Factory Ave. to be paid from the general fund.

•Hire eight summertime playground workers and one summertime parks worker at $12 an hour each.

•Hire Ralph Richardson as a part-time laborer III at $15 an hour, hire Antonio Romano as a part-time firefighter at $16.83 an hour and accept the resignation of Justin Deyber as a part-time firefighter.

•Approve borough insurance policies. The amounts are $132,686 for a general borough package through MRM Property & Liability Trust, $9,517 for professional liability through Greenwich Insurance Co. and $8,665 in police professional liability through Greenwich Insurance Co. The amounts will be split between the general, electric and sewage funds.

•Approve a revolving loan application submitted by Red Hot Restaurant at 219 Sixth St. for $31,000 to replace the roof and install new gutters, downspouts, soffit and fascia.

•Advertise for the positions of animal control officer and park manager.

In his monthly report, Mayor Anthony Court said the police department is continuing to crack down on illegal narcotics, illegal registration and speeding.

For speeding in particular, the department will have more checkpoints and place speed tracking signs.

“Speeding won’t be tolerated,” Court said.

Court said his 14th annual yard beautification awards will begin soon, with six winners to be chosen by Aug. 1. Winners from the borough will receive a special yard sign and a certificate to a local restaurant. Nominations can be sent to the mayor’s office by calling (724) 824-7629.

Councilwomen Judith Dici and Michele Lamenza will work to find solutions to address a lack of handicap accessibility along the Nature Trail in Ewing Park.

The annual summer meal program, run through the Beaver County YMCA, will be held June 12 through Aug. 4 in Ewing Park, in which lunch and snacks will be provided.

nvercilla@ncnewsonline.com