Anthony Court’s main job as Ellwood City mayor is overseeing the police department.
He has an added new wrinkle to his job duties — monitoring the borough’s new grooming policy for its police.
Ellwood City’s borough council, in a 4-2 vote, agreed to adopt the policy at Monday’s meeting. Court said he was approached by several officers who wished to have something in place in regard to facial hair.
Court said he will monitor and administer the policy himself, making sure all mustaches and beards are kept neatly trimmed. He added the first time officers act out of line with the policy, he will discontinue it.
“It’s going to be neatly done,” Court said. “It’s going to be trimmed.”
Council President George Celli and Vice President Jim Barry voted against the policy, while Councilwoman Judith Dici was absent from the meeting.
Both Celli and Berry said they do not have a problem with mustaches, but believe officers having beards are “unprofessional.”
In other borough news, council agreed to repeal an ordinance designating one-way traffic on Glen Avenue from 5th Street to a point 350 feet westbound, and instead passed an ordinance designating one-way traffic on Glen Avenue beginning at a point 350 feet west of 5th Street to 6th Street westbound.
Chuck Rubino was appointed to the borough economic development authority for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2024.
In other business, council approved the following:
•$12,568 to IBIS Emergency Vehicles to put new gear into the new 2022 Dodge Charger police vehicle.
•To have the police department rejoin the Lawrence County Local Task Force and Lawrence County Special Investigations Unit.
•$74,800 to Ellwood City-based McElwain Motors for a 2021 medium-duty regular cab four-wheel-drive vehicle with a five ton dump body.
•$63,109.90 to Harmony-based Insight Pipe Contracting for the lining of the 6th Street and Lawrence Avenue sanitary sewer.
•$16,904 to Sharpsville-based Barber’s Chemicals to repair the sand filter bases and replace the sand at the Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool.
•$29,469 to Bridgeville-based Colussy Chevrolet for a 2023 Chevy Equinox truck for the wastewater treatment plant.
•An engineering services services agreement with Greenman-Pedersen Inc. for the construction, inspection and engineering oversight during construction of the future Wampum Avenue Pump Station project. The agreement will be paid for from the $6 million PennVEST loan given to the borough.
In his report, Borough Manager Kevin Swogger said he, Solicitor Ed Leymarie Jr. and Councilman Brad Ovial recently met with Lawrence County Planning and Development Director and Fair Housing Officer Amy McKinney to discuss the future facade improvement program for the borough that the county will be partnering on.
Swogger said a committee will be formed between the borough and the county to help with informing and administering the program.
Under the program, the highest match would be $5,000. Swogger also said he is also working with borough Health Officer David Custozzo to make his reports public.
He also noted Pennsylvania American Water will replace approximately 2,400 feet of aging water mains in the borough in 2023.
While the timeframe has not been given, the water mains are located along 2nd Street from Hillside Avenue to Knoll Avenue, Knoll Avenue from 2nd Street to Rosannah Street, Main Street to Mercer Road to Main Street, Ore Street between Orchard Avenue and Hazel Avenue, and Orchard Avenue to College Street.
