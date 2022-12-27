Ellwood council unanimously voted last week to adopt an ordinance creating a new one-mill tax.
This tax will be for rescue and other emergency services to provide advanced life support (ALS) services through the Ellwood City Fire Department.
This new tax comes following a referendum question for borough residents during the Nov. 8 election, which was passed 2,022 to 842, leading to council to officially create the ALS program during its November meeting.
This program allows certified paramedics to administer IVs, medications, intubations and other life-saving measures within minutes of someone dialing 911 before an ambulance arrives.
The program allows a paramedic to be available on staff 24/7 and go to all calls for service when applicable.
Council President George Celli and borough Solicitor Ed Leymarie said the tax will take effect for residents in 2023. Earlier this year, the non-profit Ellwood City Community Health Foundation donated $776,000 to fund the program for the first three years in case the referendum wasn’t passed.
Leymarie said the donation will be used to help pay for costs in 2023, as well as any additional costs beyond the tax going forward.
Sheetz traffic matters
Council passed four ordinances regarding traffic near the new Sheetz at 14 Fifth St. which opened last Thursday.
The ordinances are:
•Repealing one way traffic on Glen Avenue from Fifth Street to a point 350 feet westbound
•Establishing a stop intersection on Glen Avenue at Fifth Street
•Designating turning at Glen Avenue eastbound, not to make a left turn or straight through on Fifth Street
•Establishing no parking on Glen Avenue, south side, from Fifth Street to a point 350 feet west.
Borough Manager David Allen said he would visit residents who live near Sheetz who have concerns over parking, stating council can always make amendments to the ordinances to help the residents.
As this was Allen’s last meeting as manager, he said he will instruct incoming Manager Kevin Swogger to go over the borough codebook to make any changes or amendments, as part of the borough upcoming comprehensive plan.
Allen is resigning at the end of the year.
Council appointed Chuck Rubino and Anthony Santagata to the borough planning commission for four-year terms, Renee Pitrelli to the zoning hearing board for a three-year term, Nora DiBuono and Michelle Hand to the library board for three-year terms, Sherri Greco to the recreation board for a five-year term and Ellwood City Area School District Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley to the comprehensive plan committee.
Council accepted the resignation/retirement of bookkeeper Diane Daubenspeck effective Jan. 9.
Celli, on behalf of council, thanked her for her years of service to the borough.
