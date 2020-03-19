Ellwood City Borough Council agreed to participate in the Forward Lawrence project Monday night for a reduced cost.
“I have a little bit of a problem not knowing enough what they’re going to do for Ellwood City, in particular, giving them that much money,” Councilwoman Judy Dici said. “I think we ought to reduce the amount or else maybe pull this and do it next month when we have the opportunity to find out exactly a little more information of what they’re going to do for Ellwood City.”
Forward Lawrence will be a county-wide initiative to hire a site location consultant to look at what the county has to offer and communicate the assets to business and industry investors in order to bring jobs and tax revenue.
The action item was listed as donating $5,000 from the borough’s L&N fund.
“As far as the financial aspect, I don’t necessarily disagree with you,” said borough manager David Allen.
“I think we should be part of it. The amount is entirely up to you guys,” he continued.
According to Dici, compared to the other municipalities, the borough has fewer development opportunities, and David agreed that the borough doesn’t have big-box stores like Union Township.
“We have sites that the borough owns such as on Factory Avenue, two-and-half acres industrial site,” said Allen, who noted he has spoken to three vacant industry site owners who are interested in selling and redevelopment.
As a part of the project, the borough would not only get a site-selection and marketing report from the consultant but two seats on the project’s committee.
“If I make a motion to reduce this amount to $2,500, as this progresses we can contribute more, correct?” Dici asked.
Allen replied he didn’t know for certain, but couldn’t imagine it’d be an issue to donate more money.
Allen also noted there is no minimum monetary donation for participation.
Dici made a motion to approve participation in the plan, but instead $2,500.
The motion was unanimously approved.
The plan, which was introduced last September, has had multiple contributions from other municipalities. As of Feb. 14: the Lawrence County commissioners have contributed $12,500, the Lawrence County Industrial Development Authority has contributed $12,000, Neshannock Township has contributed $7,500, Union Township has contributed $7,500, State Farm insurance agents have contributed $2,000, New Wilmington borough has contributed $1,500 and Shenango Township has contributed $500.
“I do think there is going to be real value from it,” Allen said. “I am trusting in that process.”
The council failed to list the specific reasons for a 21-minute executive session prior to the start of the meeting. Listed on the agenda was “personnel,” but it did not cite a specific reason as the law requires. According to Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, this is a violation.
In other news:
•During his report, Mayor Anthony Court made it a point to inform residents of the possibility of using Ellwood City Hospital for COVID-19 testing would be difficult as the borough does not own the building. Getting permission from the hospital’s bankruptcy trustee to do so could take months.
•Jeremy Newton was appointed to the Recreation Board.
•Rhiannon Schnell was hired as a full-time clerk for public works and code enforcement secretary.
•Michaela Magnifico was hired as a playground program and concession stand coordinator.
•Beth Kingston’s resignation as park manager was approved.
•A request from the Ellwood City Farmers Market Committee to use the Beaver Avenue parking lot and the stage in Community Plaza on Saturdays from June 6 to Oct. 10 for the 2020 market season was approved.
