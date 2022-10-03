Ellwood City native Debra McCloskey Todd is making history.
The Lincoln High School graduate is the new chief justice on Pennsylvania's supreme court after the weekend death of former Chief Justice Max Baer at his home near Pittsburgh. He was 74.
Todd, who was born and raised in the Ellwood City area, becomes the first woman chief justice in Pennsylvania's history. Todd was elevated to the position of leading the court because she is the justice of longest and continuous service on the court.
Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court said he knows Todd very well, as he said they are good friends who were high school graduates together from the Lincoln High School class of 1975.
Court said he couldn’t be more proud of his friend with her new position as chief justice for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“She’s perfect for the position. I know that she’ll do well in her new role,” Court said. “I wish her the best of luck.”
After leaving Ellwood City, Todd graduated from Chatham College in 1979, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 1982, and from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2004.
She served as a litigation attorney for U.S. Steel Corp. from 1982 to 1987, had a private law practice from 1987 to 1999, was elected judge of the Pennsylvania Superior Court in 1999, and was elected a justice of the Supreme Court in 2007, and retained in 2017.
Ellwood City Area Historical Society president Everett Bleakney said he knew her family, particularly her parents, Harry and Blanche McCloskey, growing up in Wayne Township, before the family moved to Ellwood City.
“Debbie is well known as far as the area” Bleakney said. “I’m quite proud of Debbie.”
Bleakney said he is friends with Todd as well, watching her career from lawyer to justice, stating she and her sisters come from a hard-working, well-educated, blue-collar family.
He said he remembers when the society nominated her as the first historian for the history center.
In 2019, the historical society honored Todd for her achievements and commitment to Ellwood City with a banquet in her honor.
Bleakney said borough residents tend to think of important figures in the area having lived decades ago, but said there are plenty of people making a name for themselves now, noting “History is made every day.”
Justices have declined public comment in respect to Baer, whose funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Duquesne University.
