An Ellwood City woman involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, lesser punishments sought by the government in the case.
Julia Jeanette Sizer, who owns a nail salon in New Castle, was sentenced to the probation and fine Tuesday morning in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Court by Judge Christopher Cooper. Sizer, in a plea deal, pled guilty to demonstrating or picketing for her role in the insurrection.
The government was seeking three years probation and house arrest for Sizer. Cooper reasoned that house arrest was excessive since she would be able to leave for work and other family demands anyway.
Sizer said she embarrassed herself, family and friends.
When originally contacted by federal authorities, Sizer denied being in the U.S. Capitol Building. However, in a subsequent FBI interview, she admitted to being there. Footage showed her entering the building about eight minutes after the initial surge and stayed inside for about three minutes. Video did not show her damaging or taking any items.
