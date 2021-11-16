An Ellwood City woman arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection pleaded guilty to one charge and will pay a fine after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
Julia Jeanette Sizer of Ellwood City pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to one charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three charges against Sizer were dropped as part of the plea agreement, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
Sizer will be sentenced Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. The maximum sentence to her lone charge is six months of imprisonment and a fine of no more than $5,000. As part of the agreement, Sizer will also pay a $500 restitution to the Architect of the Capitol as part of the $1.49 million in damage the building received during the riot.
The case was prosecuted by Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips. Sizer was represented by Pittsburgh attorney Robert E. Mielnicki.
According to court documents, an investigation into Sizer’s alleged involvement began when an unnamed individual contacted the FBI National Threat Operations Center, claiming to have video showing Sizer involved in the insurrection. The individual said the recording had been obtained through a mutual friend, and that Sizer shared it on social media.
Contacted initially by phone, the documents say, Sizer denied being inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The documents also say that an investigator could not locate Sizer in the video, and that a search warrant served on Google was unable to determine that a mobile device with Sizer’s phone number was present in the Capitol on the day of the insurrection.
However, when Sizer was later interviewed, the documents say, she confirmed that she had been in the Capitol on Jan. 6 and described the location through which she had entered the building. Sizer was shown the video and, according to the court documents, confirmed that she had taken it.
She also described the clothing she was wearing when she entered the Capitol, and allowed the investigator interviewing her to view images and videos on her cell phone.
With that information in hand, the federal investigator reviewed security camera footage and was able to identify Sizer in the video.
According to the court documents, the video showed that Sizer had entered the Capitol about eight minutes after the original surge had forced open a door, and that she remained inside the foyer area for about three minutes before leaving through the same door that she had entered.
The footage did not show her causing damage to, or taking any items from, the Capitol, or causing physical harm to any person inside.
