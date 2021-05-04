An Ellwood City woman escaped injury when her Nissan Rogue struck a Verizon pole in Wayne Township late last month.
State police reported on Tuesday that Judith L. Smith, 54, was driving west on Wurtemburg Road around 8:15 p.m. April 26 when she failed to negotiate a left turn. She continued straight and went off the road, hitting the pole.
The Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. Her car was towed. Police said she will be cited for driving at unsafe speed.
