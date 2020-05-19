Ellwood City borough council extended its declaration of disaster emergency during its voting meeting Monday.
Mayor Anthony Court declared a state of emergency March 20 to go into effect on March 21 after the borough limited access to its buildings for non-essential employees and the public. During the meeting Monday, Court’s declaration was extended to June 27 after council originally had extended it from March 27.
Declaring a state of emergency allows for financial aid from the federal and state governments in the event of a local outbreak of the coronavirus.
During the meeting, council also voted to extended the real estate tax deadline due to COVID-19. The discount period would end July 15, and no penalty will be charged if taxes are paid by Dec. 31.
In other news:
•A request by the EC Community Enrichment to close Beaver Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street and Lawrence Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street on June 13, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25 and August 1 beginning at 7 p.m. for the summer concerts at the community plaza was approved.
•A request from the Lincoln High School girls tennis team to use the Ewing Park’s tennis courts from July 1 to Oct.16 was approved.
•A request by the Lincoln High School girls and boys soccer teams to use the multi-purpose field at Stiefel Park from July 1 to Oct. 31 was approved.
•A proposal submitted by HUB/HDH Group to provide insurance coverages to borough employees was approved.
•A motion to advertise an amendment to the waste dumpster ordinance was approved.
•A payment to Witmer Public Safety Group for $11,788 for turnout gear for the fire department was approved. The funds will be paid from the EMS grant.
