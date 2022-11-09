Ellwood City’s fire chief and one borough councilman said they are pleased that voters approved a referendum for a one-mill tax increase to fund an Advanced Life Support system for the fire department.
The referendum passed 1,872 to 783 in the Lawrence County portion of Ellwood City, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results. The unofficial results for the Beaver County section of the borough show that the ballot question was approved 111 to 43. The total votes shown in favor of the measure are 1,983, with 826 voters opposing it.
Ellwood City Councilman Brad Ovial said a recent overdose of five people at a local tavern demonstrates the dire need for the lifesaving service.
The borough fire department, with the help of a three-year grant from the Ellwood City Hospital Foundation, has been laying the foundation to start an ALS squad, which would become the first in Lawrence County.
The ALS status would enable certified paramedics to immediately start administering IVs, medications, intubations or other lifesaving measures within minutes of someone dialing 911 before an ambulance arrives, which could be anywhere from 25 to 45 minutes, according to borough fire Chief Rick Myers.
In order to continue the ALS service after the first three years, the ALS would be funded by the special one-mill tax that is solely for the ALS, which was approved by the voters by the referendum.
“We put a lot of hard work into this, just trying to make it a better situation for the people of Ellwood City,” Myers said upon hearing the election results Tuesday night. “Everyone sees what we do, and this shows us that people believe what we were telling them and we’re going to be able to help them.”
The fire department conducted two town hall meetings to educate residents about the service and the funding.
“This is a big step for Ellwood City,” Myers said. “It’s the first of its kind for Lawrence County, and hopefully it will be here for years to come. We want to thank everybody who voted to support us.”
Ovial echoed, “I’m very happy with the election results for the ALS referendum. I fully believe that the added cost is well worth the unit that can come out and save lives. What price do you put on a life? I’m very happy that a large majority saw that this is an important thing to have in our community.”
An ALS certification will allow the department to employ paramedics to respond to emergencies and administer more advanced life-saving measures until an ambulance arrives. If there is no paramedic on board an ambulance when it arrives, the department’s paramedic can then ride on the ambulance with the patient to the hospital to continue the care.
The nonprofit Ellwood City Hospital Foundation has donated $776,000 for the startup of the service for the first three years. That money covers the cost of single-use equipment and medications and the salary of the paramedics for 24/7 service.
The one-mill tax will be the funding stream to continue the service after the first three years have elapsed. The one mill tax is expected to generate about $230,000 a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.