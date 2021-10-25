Plans are commencing for a long-overdue replacement of a sewer main through Ellwood City Borough.
The project, to cost about $5 million, will involve the capping of an existing gravity sewer line along a steep hillside that is about 100 years old and is deteriorating. Instead, two new gravity lines will be built to a new pump station, which will connect to a new force main along Wampum Avenue, and the line will connect to an existing wastewater treatment facility, according to paperwork that the Lawrence County commissioners received this week.
Borough manager David Allen provided more specifics about the plans. The project is to be paid for with a PennVest loan, he said. The borough also is seeking other funding sources, and the borough council has approved the raising of the borough sewer usage rates to help repay the loan.
As of January, the sewer user rates will increase from the existing $8.27 per 1,000 gallons to $8.68 per 1,000 gallons, Allen said.
The new lines will replace the sewer main running through town that collects from North Sewickley, Franklin and Wayne townships and connects to the sewer plant on Route 288 in Wayne Township, which was built in 2007.
“It’s a big, big project,” he said.
Allen explained that the existing sewer line has been deteriorating and has undergone many repairs. It runs along a hillside with a 70 percent slope and runs above and below ground along the Connoquenessing Creek.
The new sewer line project is being designed by GPI Engineering. The company has applied to the state Department of Environmental Protection for permits, and to the Lawrence County Conservation District.
Allen said that he anticipates a groundbreaking for the project sometimes in 2022 with completion in 2023, but that timetable is still uncertain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.