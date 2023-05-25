Ellwood City's annual Memorial Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday.
The parade will move across the Veterans Memorial Bridge, pausing at the center for services dedicated to those who were lost at sea.
The parade will then continue through 5th Street, turning right onto Crescent Avenue, right onto 8th Street, right onto Lawrence Avenue, left onto 5th Street at the traffic light and right onto Spring Avenue. The parade will disperse at Legion Park.
immediately following the parade, there will be a ceremony honoring veterans at Legion Park.
After that ceremony, there will be a free community cookout at Pittsburgh Circle Heritage Park. The playground will be in use from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those wishing to join the parade can do so by calling (724) 758-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.