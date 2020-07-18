Ellwood City superintendent resigns

Ellwood City Superintendent Joe Mancini’s tenure in the school district is over.
At a special school board meeting held virtually by Zoom, Mancini’s resignation, effective Sept. 22, was unanimously accepted. In a subsequent motion, the board voted to put Mancini on paid administrative leave, effective immediately, for a duration through Sept. 22.
“Only after much reflection and with mixed emotions do I submit this letter,” Mancini wrote in his resignation letter to the board, dated July 13. “I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead the district and am proud of the district’s accomplishments during my time as superintendent.”
Mancini did not immediately return a call or message for further comment.
Board member Jennifer Tomon questioned President Renee Pitrelli how the motion to move Mancini to paid leave came about since it hadn’t been discussed in public. Pitrelli said she had the authorization from five board members to do so and was given the go-ahead by the board solicitor, the Pittsburgh law firm of Weiss Burkardt Kramer, LLC. WBK was appointed as solicitor July 3 after John DeCaro resigned from the position.
Tomon then asked for a roll call on tabling that action. When a roll call was being taken, several guests in the meeting with unmuted microphones began speaking, drowning out board members. A chat function meant for community members to indicate they wanted to speak on agenda and non-agenda items was disabled after it was filled with several vulgarities and the purported home addresses of board members.
At that time, Pitrelli stated the meeting was going to be halted for an executive session, which lasted for 40 minutes.
When the meeting resumed — with no indication of why an executive session was called, a Sunshine Act violation — a roll call vote was already in session and resulted in the board accepting putting Mancini on the immediate paid leave.
The board then heard a motion to appoint Dr. Wes Shipley as substitute superintendent, effective July 27. In a separate motion, Lincoln High School assistant principal John Sovich was appointed to handle the day-to-day operations until Shipley assumes his duties.
Shipley’s contract with the Mars Area School District expired June 30 when the Mars board decided to move “in a different direction.” Prior to his five years at Mars, he was the assistant superintendent for 21 months and then superintendent for four years in the Shaler Area School District.
Tomon again raised questions, asking Pitrelli when the board made this decision. Pitrelli said it was discussed in executive session and that she previously spoke with the personnel committee. Pitrelli also said she had emailed the other board members and asked why Tomon didn’t raise any questions then.
“All nine board members were not asked ‘is this the direction we want to go?’” Tomon said.
“This was on the advice of our solicitor,” Pitrelli countered.
Both motions passed.
A motion to move August’s meeting from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17 also passed.
Members of the public who indicated in the chat they wished to address the board were not given the chance, also a Sunshine Act violation for public meetings. Board members, administrators and guests of the meeting were subjected to repeated inappropriate language heard throughout the meeting from guests with unmuted microphones.
Conversely, during two roll call votes, board members who had inadvertently muted their microphones voted in affirmation by only signaling a “thumbs up.” Since the district started holding meetings virtually via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mancini was in charge of admitting guests and muting guests.
