Lawrence County’s newest Sheetz store is ready to be unveiled.
The store and gas station at 14 5th St. in Ellwood City will have a grand opening celebration Dec. 22.
The official grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be at 10:45 a.m.
From 9 to 11 a.m., participants can sign up to have a chance to win a $2,500 Sheetz gift card, which will be awarded at 11 a.m.
There will be a giveaway of a $250 gift card at 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. Contestants must be 18 or older and must be present to win.
Those bringing a non-perishable food item for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank during that time will receive a Sheetz branded bag while supplies last.
