Candidates who want to post political signs in Ellwood City must first register them with the borough office.
The registration requires a $50 deposit, which will be returned if the candidate complies with the regulations.
The rules are that no signs may be placed four weeks before the election date, and signs must be removed five days after the election.
Signs left on properties in the borough will be removed by the borough and the borough will keep the deposit.
Candidates whose signs are removed according to the rules will receive their deposits 2 1/2 weeks after the election, allowing time for borough officials to canvass the borough to make sure the signs are removed.
