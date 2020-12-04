Ellwood City Area School District students will return to hybrid instruction early next year, the school board unanimously decided on Thursday.
The district has been conducting fully virtual instruction since Nov. 3 after Lawrence County entered its second week of the substantial phase of community transmission. Classes were to return to a brick-and-mortar setting once the county entered the moderate phase for two consecutive weeks, which would require new virus cases in the county to stop increasing.
"I am worried about the loss of education," board member Barbara Wilson said. "I am way more worried about the loss of health or, God forbid, the loss of life of a student or a staff member."
Instead, acting superintendent Dr. Wes Shipley proposed to continue remote instruction through Jan. 8 and transition into hybrid instruction on Jan. 11.
"I would like to see us get the kids back into the building before then if we can," board member Renee Pitrelli said.
Shipley said the administration is attempting to prepare for a possible influx of positive cases following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Lawrence County entered its sixth consecutive week in the substantial phase on Monday.
"I just know that every day these kids are out of school there's a loss," Pitrelli said. "This isn't something that's just this year. This is something that these kids are going to have to battle uphill for the rest of their school career, in some cases. Every day, to me, that they're out of school is a problem, so if we can get them back for two weeks before Christmas, my thought is...everyday we can keep our kids in the school district, the better they are. The better off they are."
Pitrelli said she has been reading about schools in Philadelphia who are conducting in-person instruction and wondered by Ellwood City has not followed suit.
Solicitor Jennifer Dambeck explained Philadelphia is required to follow the same guidelines set forth by the state as it is also in the substantial phase.
According to the state, schools in the substantial phase must close for up to two weeks if a certain number of positive cases are reported within a building.
Philadelphia schools must close if a predetermined number students or staff become COVID-19 positive, Dambeck explained. Opening Ellwood schools and potentially closing suddenly may cause difficulties for administration, students and families, she continued.
"I could not in good conscience go against the Department of Health and think that I know more than them," Wilson said. "No matter what they're doing in Philadelphia, here in Lawrence County, the cases are skyrocketing."
Immediately following the meeting, the board reconvened for its annual reorganization meeting.
Jean Biehls was elected to serve as board president. She replaces Pitrelli. Gary Rozanski was reelected to serve as vice president.
Both nominations were approved by a 7 to 1 vote. Jennifer Tomon voted no on both nominations. Erica Gray was absent.
Board meetings were changed to every first and second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
