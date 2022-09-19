Doug Slade admits years ago when his son won a scholarship from the Ellwood City Rotary Club, he knew nothing about what a Rotary Club was or what it did.
Therefore, at the subsequent scholarship dinner, Slade sat down and talked to then club president Bruce Thalmann.
Thalmann spoke to him about not just what Rotary Club International does all over the world, but all the things the Ellwood club does every year.
“I was just blown away. How can a group of 20-something people do so many things, and so many good things in our community?” Slade said. “I was completely blown away by that. I got hooked. I wanted to be a part of this.”
Added Slade: “I didn’t know a small group of people in this community could make such a lasting change.”
Now, years later, Slade is now serving as president of the Rotary Club of Ellwood City, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Slade and past president Thalmann, who is currently a board member and events coordinator, spoke about the role and importance of Rotary across the world, as well as all of the ways the Ellwood Rotary Club is celebrating such a milestone anniversary.
The role of the Rotary
Thalmann said Rotary International, which was established in 1905, was the first service organization in the world, and at one point the largest.
He said the main goal of Rotary is to help communities, both financially and physically, that are in need of support.
Thalmann said Rotary throughout the years will either help fundraise, and/or bring in additional manpower, in order to help a community’s needs.
This includes helping with donations to local and global charities, such as the Salvation Army, giving away scholarships, helping to build new buildings and housing, supporting local schools and programs and helping with different worldwide initiatives.
For example, Thalmann said Rotary International has been working to try and help eradicate Polio globally, and said through their efforts, they have just two countries left to help stop the disease. Other global projects include water purification.
“Our motto is ‘service above self,’” Thalmann said. “It’s basically what we can do, as a nonprofit, for communities around the world.”
In the Ellwood City area, Slade said the club helps support local businesses and organizations, such as the Ellwood City Area Public Library, gives away scholarships, helps with donation drives and, at least before the COVID-19 pandemic, would offer low-cost blood screenings to those in need of them at an affordable price.
Slade said through all the work the club does, they are gradually improving themselves as an organization, noting the goals of a “Greater world,” making change around the world, making change in the community, and making a change in themselves.
100th anniversary projects
Thalmann and Slade said it would have been simple for Ellwood City Rotary to just have a celebratory dinner, which was held on Sept. 10.
The Rotary Club was founded in October 1922 and formerly chartered on Dec. 4, 1922.
However, after months of planning in 2021, Slade said the club decided to contribute to different service projects in the community, as well as highlight individuals in the community that represent the Rotary slogan, in order to celebrate the 100th anniversary.
So far, Rotary has honored:
•Sam Pawlowski, an Ellwood City community volunteer whose work includes setting up Ewing Park for the annual Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food, and Entertainment Festival and Christmas in the Park.
•Guy Prestia, 100, and a World War II veteran.
•Justin Neupauer, a community volunteer
•Lincoln High School students Grady Smith and Hayden Slade, who created the non-profit charity Games to Give, which has given out around 1,600 board games to those in need.
•Judy Berendt for her work for the community gardens in Ewing Park.
•Raylene Boots and Eric Rayner, who volunteer with the Ellwood City Festival Committee
•Terri Crespo and Sharon McClintik, who work with Ellwood City Meals on Wheels, the former of which serves as program director.
Other honorees have yet to be revealed and are being kept a secret.
The Rotary Club helped host a community event on Earth Day with different programs and activities for children and adults in Ewing Park for the first time.
The club also helped with the annual Ellwood City Memorial Day parade, reignited their past partnership with Ellwood City Boy Scouts Pack 806 to do a community clean up, and helped replace Rotary signs across the borough, including the “Welcome to Ellwood City” signs along five major highways, and will help adopt a shelter in Ellport Borough.
Slade said Rotary has always participated in the Ellwood City Festival, the Ellwood City Fall Fest & Car Cruise and, in collaboration with the Ellwood City Lions Club and Ellwood City Wolves Club, and has helped with fundraising for the annual Ellwood City Oktoberfest.
In the past, the Rotary Club helped build the Folino stage and two shelters in Ewing Park.
Community camaraderie
Thalmann and Slade said there is a camaraderie between the Rotary Club, the Lions Club, and the Wolves Club, as they help each other out with events, and work together to better the community.
Thalmann added all three groups want people to get involved in the community, no matter what group they decide to join.
“The clubs, we can do a lot by ourselves, but when we team together, there’s a lot more we can do,” Thalmann said.
100th anniversary
celebrations
Both Thalmann and Slade said it feels great knowing that the club has been around 100 years, and will continue to serve the community for years to come.
“There have been many, many presidents before me, and a lot of people before us, that have done a lot of good work,” Slade said.
Added Thalmann: “It’s great to know that we’ve been able to establish ourselves and be a big part of this community, and still be a big part of this community, and helping, whether it’d be financially through the community, or manual labor, to assist what needs to be done in this community, for 100 years now.”
Thalmann said Rotary runs deep in his family, as both his late mother, Katheryn L. Thalmann-Blank, and his late stepfather, George William “Bill” Blank Jr., were members of the Rotary.
Blank served as a rotarian for over 60 years, and was a past Rotary district governor from the area from Pittsburgh to Erie. Thalmann himself has been a part of Rotary for almost 30 years.
During the celebratory dinner, Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court gave a commendation to the club, as well as Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler, on behalf of Lawrence County.
Additional speakers from the event included Prestia, Matt Barnes, a past winner of the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA), Jeff Simmons, past area Rotary governor, and Glenn Hink, a past member and administrator for Ellwood Rotary, who is currently in rotarian in Sharon.
“It was a lot of laughter and fun. It was a nice celebration,” Thalmann said.
Thalmann said Barsotti found and gathered various artifacts, paraphernalia, and newspaper articles, including the edition of the Ellwood City Ledger, in 1922, following their official charter.
“It was a chance for us to look back over the last 100 years. It’s hard to sum up what this club has done in 100 years,” Slade said. “A lot has changed in 100 years in this community.”
Slade said there was a time when Rotary was a male-only organization, before they allowed females to come in during the seventies.
He said all this information allows the club to not only digitize and preserve the last 100 years of history, but to set up a base for the next 100 years in the future.
