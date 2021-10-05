Political candidates who want to post campaign signs within Ellwood City Borough must first register at the municipal building and pay a deposit.
The borough is requiring a $50 deposit, which will be returned after the election if the candidate complies with these regulations:
•No sign can be placed before four weeks prior to Election Day, Nov. 2.
•Signs must be removed within five days after the election.
•If the signs are left up after the designated time period, they will be removed by the borough, which will keep the deposit.
Deposits will be returned 2 1/2 weeks after the election, allowing the borough time to determine that the signs have been properly removed.
Registration is at the borough municipal building at 525 Lawrence Ave., Ellwood City.
