Ellwood City Borough Council rejected two bids for the 2020 paving list at its meeting Monday.
“The bids came in considerably higher than what’s estimated for the paving for this year,” borough manager David Allen said.
The borough received $265,000 for paving this year, to cover nine sections of roads throughout the borough, including parts of Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue.
After speaking with the borough’s engineering firm, Taylor Engineering, Allen expects the bids came in so high because of COVID-19 and the downturn in the economy.
“Bids were coming in tens of thousands of dollars higher,” he said.
The bids came in about 30 percent higher than last year’s paving cost although both 2019 and 2020 paving lists had a similar amount of work, Allen said.
“The general consensus in talking to our public works director and talking to Taylor Engineering is to reject the bids and do this as a combined project in 2021.”
Under this plan, the 2020 streets would be added to the 2021 list and the project would be re-advertised next year to possibly receive lower bids.
“We can’t promise the price will be better,” Allen said. “As long as we’re not in a worse situation than we are today then the prices should be better.”
The motion was passed unanimously.
Allen said the nine-street total is customary for the borough’s yearly paving list.
During his administrative comments, Mayor Anthony Court reiterated the borough’s police’s heightened awareness of speeding violations.
“The message is quite clear,” Court said. “You gotta slow down. It’s that simple.”
Speed traps have been set up on Second Street, Wampum Avenue and other hotspots.
According to Court, 38 tickets were written in a two-hour period.
Police are also being vigilant to drivers rolling through stop signs on Sunset Boulevard and Perry Street.
In other news:
•The council held an hour-and-15 minute executive session prior to the audit presentation to discuss police contract negotiations.
•A quote from Rehrig Pacific to purchase 120 recycling bins in the amount of $7,225.20 was approved. The amount will be paid from the recycling fund.
•Travel requests for Vince Esposito, Brenton Gilmore and Levi Marburger to attend linework and journeyman training in Ohio were approved. Esposito and Gilmore’s training will cost $1,000 plus hotel and meals. Marburger’s training will cost $1,700 plus hotel and meals. Both payments will be paid from the electric fund.
•A request to advertise amendments to the borough’s parks ordinance was approved. The amendments include speed limits, dogs in the park, requests for use of facilities, reservations for shelters and rates for pool admission.
•A quote from Marshall Tree Experts to remove dead trees from Ewing Park in the amount of $5,800 was approved. The amount will be paid from the park improvement fund.
•Hunter Biddle and Allison Lynn were hired to work in the parks and playground. Biddle and Lynn will be paid $8 per hour.
•Louis Nocera’s resignation as an operator at the wastewater treatment plant was accepted.
•A bid on a repository property at 422 Summit Ave by Brain Seeger for $1,547 was approved.
