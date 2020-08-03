Ellwood City Area School District published their anticipated reopening plan Friday night after technical difficulties prevented the school board from presenting it to the public.
In the proposed plan, which the school board will vote on at 7 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom, parents will have a choice of three learning pathways.
In option one, students would go back full-time in person.
In option two, students would participate via asynchronous learning with the option to return to school in person if/when they so choose.
In option three, students would enroll in a nine-week cyber school.
Parents must make their decision in early August.
The first day of school is Sept. 8 and will be operating on a one-hour delay until further notice.
That time will be used for office hours for online students.
Some highlights of the health plan include:
•All students and staff will be required to wear masks per orders from the department of health.
•Temperatures of both staff and students will be taken upon entry into the building.
•There will be mobile plexiglass barriers in offices and classrooms so students and staff can work in close quarters but have a barrier.
•Each room will have an air purifier.
•Water fountains will be replaced with water bottle fillers.
